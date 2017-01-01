Your browser does not support iframes.
Go Here: Parc national d'Aiguebelle, Quebec
Two days of winter serenity in Western Quebec's snowshoe paradise, Parc national d’Aiguebelle.
The Way of the Wolf: Have Guitar, Will Paddle
Read the second instalment of Frank Wolf's new blog—and discover a unique, adventurous canoe-themed "rockumentary."
4 Sunshine Coast Winter Adventure Sweet Spots
We're chasing adventure on B.C.'s delightfully removed Sunshine Coast
News
Snowshoeing Season at Ontario Parks
If you love to cross-country ski or snowshoe, head to Ontario Parks!
Arc'teryx Gives Back
Arc'teryx's Bird’s Nest cape makes winter easier for our most vulnerable citizens.
Avalanche Forecasting Season Begins in Canada
Avalanche Canada rolls out new features, including Hot Zone Reports.
British Columbia is Getting 1,900 New Campsites (For the Win!)
And other improvements outlined in the BC Parks Future Strategy
Nunavut Now Officially Connected to the Great Trail
Trans Canada Trail (TCT) is thrilled to announce the official inclusion of...
Latest in Camping
The Happy Camper: On the Road Again
Kevin Callan is coming to a town near you! Catch his speaking tour here:
The Happy Camper: Ontario Tourism Celebrates Canadian Canoe Culture
It's Canada's 150th birthday, and the Canadian Canoe Museum is celebrating all year long. Here is the first commemoration, a...
The Happy Camper: Dianne Whelan's 500 Days in the Wild
Kevin Callan sits down with Diane Whelan to chat about her remarkable, 500-day journey along the Trans Canada Trail.
The Happy Camper: Lake Water Makes Better Tea
Do you use snow to make your tea while winter camping? Don't do it! This is a better method:
The Happy Camper: Be a Part of My New Winter Camping Book
Kevin Callan needs your help—do you want to be a part of his new winter-camping book?
Latest in Skills
Gadd's Truth: Your Mountain Town Survival Guide
So you want to live in a mountain town? You’d better get creative. With apologies to those offended—here is Will...
Winter Bicycling Tips from Colin Angus
Colin Angus learned a lot while cycling through Siberia in winter—lessons that apply equally to cold-weather riding on Canadian streets...
New-School Avalanche Education
Lessons from Cherry Bowl: What you can learn from an amazing avalanche rescue in Northern British Columbia.
7 Essential Skills Every Outdoors-Person Should Know
Do you want to fix your apparel, tune-up your bike and organize your gear better? We have all those tips...
8 Essential Cold-Weather Skills You Need to Know
Winter is coming—make sure you're ready for the cold-season with these eight essential outdoorsy skills:
Latest in Gear
Gear Guide Roundup: Best New Apparel and Equipment for Winter
Whether you're looking for base layers, outer layers, footwear, gadgets or something else—we have you covered with the season's best...
Gear Guide: Layering for High-Output Winter Activities
Whether it’s cross-country skiing, running or fat-biking, the challenge is wearing enough not to freeze while warming up or on...
Gear Guide: Layering for Backcountry Skiing and Snowshoeing
A combination of breathability and protection is key for these activities and, since you’re earning every step, so is weight.
Gear Guide: Layering Tips for Alpine Skiing
Downhill skiing is all about going hard in short bursts and then sitting still, exposed to the elements, for five...
Our Last-Minute Gift Guide for Outdoor Adventurers
Still looking for a gift for an outdoor lover? Here are our suggestions:
Readers' Photos
Slow Rowlin.
by TODD BELLAMY
Quebec spot
by Alexandre Francis
Jasper Sunrise
by Brigid Scott
Backcountry Exploring
by Brigid Scott
Jasper Wanderings
by Brigid Scott
Cathedral Mt. reflection in a tarn
by Phil Vecqueray
Wild Flowers
by Stephan Laviolette
Chance Harbour
by Franca Vresk
Gardens
by Franca Vresk
Falls
by Franca Vresk
Reversing Falls Bridge
by Franca Vresk
Boats on the water
by Franca Vresk
