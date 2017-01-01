Limited Time Offer: Get a free copy of Explore's
ADVENTURE GEAR GUIDE
Enter your email to unlock the year's
best
gear.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW
Limited Time Offer: Get a free copy of Explore's
ADVENTURE GEAR GUIDE
Enter your email to unlock the year's
best
gear.
CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT ACCESS
No thanks, I'm boring.
Adventure
Travel
Gear
Fitness &
Nutrition
Skills
Camping
News
Photos
Contests
Magazine
Log In
Sign Up
Inspiration for your next adventure + advice on everything you need to get there.
Subscribe Now!
Free Gear Guide
Download Canada's 35 Greatest Hikes (free ebook)
How many of these hikes have you knocked off your knocked off your bucket list?
Send it
Over
nah
no thanks
Gear Guide: Layering Tips for Alpine Skiing
Downhill skiing is all about going hard in short bursts and then sitting still, exposed to the elements, for five...
The Happy Camper: Crocodiles and Ice
The Happy Camper's review of Jon Turk's new book, "Crocodiles & Ice." A must-read!
Our Last-Minute Gift Guide for Outdoor Adventurers
Still looking for a gift for an outdoor lover? Here are our suggestions:
News
Arc'teryx Gives Back
Arc'teryx's Bird’s Nest cape makes winter easier for our most vulnerable citizens.
Avalanche Forecasting Season Begins in Canada
Avalanche Canada rolls out new features, including Hot Zone Reports.
British Columbia is Getting 1,900 New Campsites (For the Win!)
And other improvements outlined in the BC Parks Future Strategy
Nunavut Now Officially Connected to the Great Trail
Trans Canada Trail (TCT) is thrilled to announce the official inclusion of...
Third Annual Paddle & Surf Championships Return to Tofino, BC
Family and friendly competition dominate at SUP and Surf Championships in Tofino,
more news >>
Latest in Adventure
read more >>
Don't Hang Up Your Runners Just Because It's Winter - Run These 7 Coastal Trails
Winter conditions make a whole new sport of trail running.
These Are Canada's Loneliest National Parks
Does the lone wolf within you want for untouched, crowd-free parkland?
The Untouched Powder in THIS Town Will Ruin In-Bounds Skiing for You
Do you colour outside the lines? Feel life is best lived outside the box? Backcountry skiing is meant for you.
Surf Connection: Inspiring Stoke in Cape Breton's Mi'kmaq Youth
When Mi’kmaq youth are inspired to drop into Cape Breton’s surf scene, incredible things happen. (With video.)
Your Guide to Winter Storm-Watching in Tofino, BC
Five-metre waves. Sideways rain. Moody Pacific skies. Wind you can lean into. It’s storm-watching season in Tofino, British Columbia. Here...
Latest in Travel
read more >>
Go Here: El Paso is a Desert Playground for the Outdoorsy
Here’s where and how to best enjoy El Paso's fresh-air, sun-drenched desert
Go Here: 14 Amazing Outdoor Adventures on California's Central Coast
California dreamin'—on such a winter's day! Your guide to an outdoorsy road-trip along California’s stunning Central Coast.
Go Here: Hiking Below the Superstition Mountains in Lost Dutchman State Park (PHOTOS)
Before hitting the trail my husband and I take the...
4 Canadian Mountain Towns With Vibes as Fresh as Their Slopes
What’s not to love about a proper Canadian mountain town?
Bruce Poon Tip, On the Power of Travel (and his new book)
Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of G Adventures, wants to show you how travel is a pathway to world peace.
Latest in Camping
read more >>
The Happy Camper: My "Wilderness Quest"
In 2012, Kevin Callan began a film project. It features a rather odd character, but it is set in one...
The Happy Camper: The Spey River Bites Back (Part 4)
Kevin Callan's final day on Scotland's Spey River turns out to be the adventure of a lifetime.
The Happy Camper: Through the Washing Machine (Spey River, Part 3)
Follow along with Kevin Callan's epic adventure on Scotland's Spey River.
The Happy Camper: Bushcraft Coffee on Scotland's Spey River (Part 2)
Part two of Kevin Callan's journey along Scotland's Spey River. I doubt you've ever made coffee quite like this!
The Happy Camper: A Dream Canoe Trip on Scotland's Spey River
Kevin Callan starts his dream canoe trip on Scotland's Spey River. Follow along, with video!
Readers' Photos
see more >>
Login
, or
register
for a free account to upload and share your pictures.
Slow Rowlin.
by TODD BELLAMY
Quebec spot
by Alexandre Francis
Jasper Sunrise
by Brigid Scott
Backcountry Exploring
by Brigid Scott
Jasper Wanderings
by Brigid Scott
Cathedral Mt. reflection in a tarn
by Phil Vecqueray
Wild Flowers
by Stephan Laviolette
Chance Harbour
by Franca Vresk
Gardens
by Franca Vresk
Falls
by Franca Vresk
Reversing Falls Bridge
by Franca Vresk
Boats on the water
by Franca Vresk
© My Passion Media, PO Box 57096 East Hastings, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V5K 5G6 All rights reserved
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
XML Sitemap
1.72s
index: 0.05s
Page Finished: 1.72s