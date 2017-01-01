Your browser does not support iframes.
Limited Time Offer: Get a free copy of Explore's
ADVENTURE GEAR GUIDE
Enter your email to unlock the year's
best
gear.
CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT ACCESS
No thanks, I'm boring.
Adventure
Travel
Gear
Fitness &
Nutrition
Skills
Camping
News
Photos
Contests
Magazine
Log In
Sign Up
Inspiration for your next adventure + advice on everything you need to get there.
Subscribe Now!
Free Gear Guide
Download Canada's 35 Greatest Hikes (free ebook)
How many of these hikes have you knocked off your knocked off your bucket list?
Send it
Over
nah
no thanks
Gear Guide: Layering for High-Output Winter Activities
Whether it’s cross-country skiing, running or fat-biking, the challenge is wearing enough not to freeze while warming up or on...
New-School Avalanche Education
Lessons from Cherry Bowl: What you can learn from an amazing avalanche rescue in Northern British Columbia.
13 Canadian Outdoor Meccas by Explore Magazine Editor and Wilderness Junkie David Webb
Last week was an exciting one for the Explore Live the Adventure Club gearbox subscriber community. Why?
News
Arc'teryx Gives Back
Arc'teryx's Bird’s Nest cape makes winter easier for our most vulnerable citizens.
Avalanche Forecasting Season Begins in Canada
Avalanche Canada rolls out new features, including Hot Zone Reports.
British Columbia is Getting 1,900 New Campsites (For the Win!)
And other improvements outlined in the BC Parks Future Strategy
Nunavut Now Officially Connected to the Great Trail
Trans Canada Trail (TCT) is thrilled to announce the official inclusion of...
Third Annual Paddle & Surf Championships Return to Tofino, BC
Family and friendly competition dominate at SUP and Surf Championships in Tofino,
more news >>
Latest in Camping
read more >>
The Happy Camper: Lake Water Makes Better Tea
Do you use snow to make your tea while winter camping? Don't do it! This is a better method:
The Happy Camper: Be a Part of My New Winter Camping Book
Kevin Callan needs your help—do you want to be a part of his new winter-camping book?
The Happy Camper: Crocodiles and Ice
The Happy Camper's review of Jon Turk's new book, "Crocodiles & Ice." A must-read!
The Happy Camper: My "Wilderness Quest"
In 2012, Kevin Callan began a film project. It features a rather odd character, but it is set in one...
The Happy Camper: The Spey River Bites Back (Part 4)
Kevin Callan's final day on Scotland's Spey River turns out to be the adventure of a lifetime.
Latest in Adventure
read more >>
7 Places to Dogsled in Canada This Winter (You Can Do It!)
Dogsledding—it's a quintessential Canadian experience. But where can you pilot your own sled, with no experience needed? Read on to...
Recreational Tree Climbing: Your New Hobby (YES! It is a Thing)
Just because you're 'all grown up' doesn't mean you have to outgrow climbing trees!
Don't Hang Up Your Runners Just Because It's Winter - Run These 7 Coastal Trails
Winter conditions make a whole new sport of trail running.
These Are Canada's Loneliest National Parks
Does the lone wolf within you want for untouched, crowd-free parkland?
The Untouched Powder in THIS Town Will Ruin In-Bounds Skiing for You
Do you colour outside the lines? Feel life is best lived outside the box? Backcountry skiing is meant for you.
Latest in Gear
read more >>
Gear Guide: Layering for Backcountry Skiing and Snowshoeing
A combination of breathability and protection is key for these activities and, since you’re earning every step, so is weight.
Gear Guide: Layering Tips for Alpine Skiing
Downhill skiing is all about going hard in short bursts and then sitting still, exposed to the elements, for five...
Our Last-Minute Gift Guide for Outdoor Adventurers
Still looking for a gift for an outdoor lover? Here are our suggestions:
Gear Guide: Five Awesome Gifts for the Outdoors-Person on Your List
Buying a gift for an outdoors-person is a tough task. We've done the grunt work for you with this awesome...
74 DIY Paracord Bracelet Tutorials
A piece of survival gear might not be part of your everyday wardrobe - but maybe it should be. And...
Readers' Photos
see more >>
Login
, or
register
for a free account to upload and share your pictures.
Slow Rowlin.
by TODD BELLAMY
Quebec spot
by Alexandre Francis
Jasper Sunrise
by Brigid Scott
Backcountry Exploring
by Brigid Scott
Jasper Wanderings
by Brigid Scott
Cathedral Mt. reflection in a tarn
by Phil Vecqueray
Wild Flowers
by Stephan Laviolette
Chance Harbour
by Franca Vresk
Gardens
by Franca Vresk
Falls
by Franca Vresk
Reversing Falls Bridge
by Franca Vresk
Boats on the water
by Franca Vresk
© My Passion Media, PO Box 57096 East Hastings, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V5K 5G6 All rights reserved
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
XML Sitemap
2.00s
index: 0.06s
Page Finished: 2.00s